FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) - Attorneys for Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin say a former county clerk who stopped issuing marriage licenses because of her opposition to gay marriage broke the law and the state shouldn't have to pay legal fees for people who sued her.
A federal appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments Thursday about who should pay the lawyers for several gay and straight couples who sued Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis in 2015.
Davis stopped issuing marriage licenses because of her opposition to gay marriage.
Davis' attorneys believe she shouldn't have to pay because she was acting on behalf of the state.
Both Bevin and Davis have asked the court not to award legal fees.
