LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Improving the Gene Snyder Freeway is a priority for Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.
Bevin made the comment as he spoke to business leaders at the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting in Louisville Friday morning.
The Transportation Cabinet has already announced plans to widen the congested Gene Snyder from Taylorsville Road to I-71. And the governor says he's putting that project on a fast track to completion.
"Nearly a $200 million project that we're getting down to about 180, and hopefully less, if we do it expeditiously. We're trying to accelerate these things forward because those are massive corridors. The river, the Ohio River, one of the greatest superhighways in America. If we start to take advantage of these things, it's going to cost money to develop this. But we will reap it back in spades," he says.
Bevin says he supports an increase in the gas tax to help pay for road projects. The governor says that may not be popular, but it must be done to pay for improvements to infrastructure.
