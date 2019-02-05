LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As lawmakers return to Kentucky's Capitol, the futures of thousands of teachers are on the line -- and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is speaking out about what he says needs to happen this session.
On Tuesday morning, Bevin was asked if he hopes a pension fix will be an end result of that session.
"There has to be," he said. "Hope really has little to do with it. It's a function of action. It's the responsibility of the legislature. I know they are aware of this. I know they are working on it, and I'm grateful for that, but the people who have been promised a pension, the people to whom we have a legal and moral obligation, are counting on us to save the system. Because [of] KERS Nonhazardous, which is one of the larger plans is just a couple years away from failure if we don't act."
"So the time for talk is over," he added. "It's now a time for action. So we'll get it done."
Kentucky's pension system has been a hot topic of conversation after a bill was hastily filed last year. Lawmakers tacked it onto a wastewater bill in an effort to overhaul the system.
The nearly 300-page bill passed in one day with one reading in the House of Representatives last session.
The Kentucky Supreme Court ultimately ruled the bill unconstitutional. That ruling came as a relief to some teachers and other public employees who opposed the bill.
For the past month, a pension work group has been meeting to come up with a bill. Now, all eyes are on the lawmakers as they are back to work to find a solution.
In addition to the pension crisis, Bevin says he hopes the legislative session will address school safety, taxes and unemployment insurance.
"There has been no lack of activity, and I'm encouraged by that," Bevin said. "Good things are happening."
