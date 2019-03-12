FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB/AP) -- Legislation allowing adults to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or training has been signed into law by Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.
The Republican governor signed the bill Monday. Under the legislation, Kentuckians age 21 and up who are able to lawfully possess a firearm can conceal their weapons without a license. It takes effect in late June.
Eric Norris owns Geneysis Tactical in Crestwood, and while he agrees with the new constitutional carry law, he said training is invaluable.
"I really truly hope that people that are intending on carrying will continue to get the training regardless of whether the law says they should or not," Norris said. "They still need to know the law. That onus is on them. That falls on them."
State lawmakers approved the bill earlier this month. Bevin has said most Kentuckians support it.
Kentucky joins 15 other states that have some form of constitutional carry. But carrying across state lines after this law goes into place is a different story.
"Anyone that wants to conceal carry and travel across state lines and go to other states is still going to need to go through the permit process and go through the training and get their license through the state police," Norris said.
Previously, a mandated permit required gun safety training and a fee. Among other things, the bill's opponents had objected to dropping the training requirement as a condition for carrying concealed weapons.
Supporters said the measure makes no changes governing where and when people can possess concealed weapons.
