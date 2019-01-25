FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says he will make an announcement Friday afternoon about the 2019 election.
Bevin tweeted that he would be making an announcement in the Capitol rotunda at 3:30 p.m. about his plans for the governor's race.
I will be making an announcement in the Capitol rotunda at 3:30 today about my plans for the 2019 Governor’s race...— Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) January 25, 2019
The Republican governor has said he will run for re-election, but there is speculation on whether he will keep Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton on the ticket. She has made it clear she wants to keep her job. Bevin hasn't revealed who his running mate will be, but he has praised Hampton as the state's first African-American elected to statewide office.
Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear has already announced his campaign for governor, along with House leader Rock Adkins and frequent candidate Geoff Young. Former state auditor Adam Edelen is also running.
The deadline for candidates to file for the May primaries is January 29.
