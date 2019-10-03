LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin is visiting Louisville Thursday afternoon for a celebration at UPS after the shipping giant announced plans to add 1,000 jobs in Louisville over the next 15 years.
As WDRB reported in September, UPS officials say the company plans to expand its Worldport global air hub, including adding a hangar that can fit two 747-8F aircraft -- the largest in the UPS Airlines fleet -- according to the company and state documents.
Construction of the hangar is scheduled to start next year, on leased land at the north end of the west runway of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, according to company officials.
Company officials say the expansion is needed to meet growing customer demand for faster delivery times around the globe.
The new jobs will pay an average hourly wage of $70. That figure includes the value of employee benefits such as health insurance coverage, according to documents from the state's Economic Development Finance Authority. The documentation doesn't spell out what types of jobs will be added.
Besides investing in the new hangar, UPS officials say it could eventually add air ramps and taxiway improvements, renovated office buildings and an expanded training facility.
The estimated cost for the expansion is $750 million. In late September, Kentucky officially offered UPS $40 million in economic development incentives associated with the hangar projects and other "enhancement projects to the airport and surrounding area."
Gov. Bevin is expected in Louisville for the big announcement at UPS Worldport around 4 p.m.
