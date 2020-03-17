LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Governor Eric Holcomb is activating the Indiana National Guard to respond to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.
The decision came in an executive order on Monday. It said that the Guard will be activated "to address and assist in this public health emergency."
The executive order also says the state will abide by Centers for Disease Control guidelines that stipulate no in-person events of more than 50 people. Additionally, it orders restaurants, bars and nightclubs to close all in-person services and mandates that hospitals and surgical centers cancel all non-essential surgical procedures.
To view the executive order, CLICK HERE.
