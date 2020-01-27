LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two well-known Indiana dogs got together for an afternoon play date today.
Henry Holcomb, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's dog, had a tail-wagging good time with Butler Bulldog, Butler Blue IV. Pictures from the play date were posted on Henry's Twitter account showing the day of fun captioned, "You're my boy @TheButlerBlue!"
You're my boy @TheButlerBlue!Thanks for coming over to play with me. Sorry you didn't get to come too, @ButlerBlue3. I promise you haven't been replaced! pic.twitter.com/rk7WcXT5l1— Henry Holcomb (@FirstDogHenry) January 27, 2020
Butler Blue IV was unveiled as Butler University's mascot on Jan. 22 after 7-year-old Trip, also known as Butler Blue III, announced his retirement.
In the tweet, Henry said he was sorry that Trip could not attend the play date.
