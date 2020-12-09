LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered all Indiana hospitals to postpone or reschedule all non-emergent in-patient, in-hospital procedures from Dec. 16 through Jan. 3.
The announcement was made during the governor's weekly news conference Wednesday afternoon.
"Our nurses and our doctors, understandably — assistants — are overwhelmed and beyond exhausted," he said. "I mean, they are trying to recharge their batteries, maybe, one day a week to go into one of the toughest environments that anyone in our state's history has had to face, in a day-in-day-out basis, or endure — all on behalf of trying to make other people better."
The decision was made in response to rising COVID-19 case numbers in the state and was bolstered by a desire to provide relief to overwhelmed health care workers, the governor said.
"When you talk about counties being red, the state of Indiana is on fire," Holcomb said.
Additionally, the Holcomb announced new limits on social gatherings in the state, determined by each individual county's COVID-19 color code status.
Those limits are:
- 25 people for counties in red
- 50 people for counties in orange
- 100 people for yellow counties
- 250 people for blue counties
K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities may continue, but in red counties, attendance is limited to participants, support personnel and parents and guardians, plus their minor children. Blue, yellow and orange counties must limit attendance to 25 percent of capacity.
College and professional sports may continue with participants, support personnel and family members. A local health department may approve a plan for fan attendance of up to 25 percent capacity.
State health officials reported 5,853 new coronavirus infections and 98 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
The 98 additional deaths reported by the State Department of Health pushes Indiana's pandemic death toll to 6,207.
The state agency also reported that 3,244 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday at Indiana's hospitals -- a slight decrease from the 3,250 hospitalized as of Monday.
Indiana's statewide seven-day positivity rate for the week ending Dec. 2 is 14.2%. In southern Indiana, Clark County has a positivity rate of 14.4%, Scott County is at 14.8%, Washington County is at 13.2%, Floyd County is at 12.9% and Harrison County is at 12.1%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
