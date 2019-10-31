LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some candidates for mayor races in southern Indiana are getting a last minute push from Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The Governor is campaigning in 10 cities across the state leading up to Tuesday's election.
On Monday, he'll be in Jeffersonville with Mayor Mike Moore. The incumbent faces former Democratic Mayor Tom Galligan. Moore was first elected in 2011, while Galligan has served three terms as mayor.
Holcomb will then head to New Albany to stump for Mark Seabrook, a Republican who has served as county commissioner and a city councilman. He's running against current Mayor Jeff Gahan and Independent Dan Coffey.
Gahan is hoping to be elected to a third term, and Coffey is a current member of the New Albany city council.
