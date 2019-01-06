LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing all flags in Floyd County to be flown at half-staff to honor former Democratic state Rep. Bill Cochran.
Cochran, who served as a state representative for 34 years, died on Jan. 3. He was 84 years old. The New Albany native also served as a county clerk, party chair and deputy sheriff, according to a statement from Floyd County Democratic party Chair Adam Dickey. Cochran represented Indiana's 68th district from 1974 to 1982 before taking over as representative for the 72nd district until 2008.
"As state representative for 34 years, he played an enormous roll in guiding our state and served the State House Ways & Means Committee, Judiciary Committee, and Public Policy Committee," Dickey said. "He fought to improve our community's quality of life through the development of recreational facilities such as the Falls of the Ohio State Park and the Ohio River Greenway. He championed Higher Education and advocated for Indiana University Southeast."
Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of his funeral, Monday, Jan. 7, according to Holcomb's office.
Holcomb also asks that businesses and residents lower their flags Monday to honor Cochran.
