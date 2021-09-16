LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state is collecting donations for the thousands of Afghan refugees living at Camp Atterbury.
The most-needed items include modest clothing, such as long-sleeved shirts, underwear, pants and jackets, as well as socks, shoes and hats for men, women and children. Baby clothes and powdered baby formula are also needed.
All donated items must be new and in their original packaging. Donations can be dropped off at the National Guard Armory on Grant Line Road in New Albany, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
To make a larger donation, email the state Department of Human Services at privatesector@dhs.in.gov. Monetary donations can be submitted on the Red Cross website, here, or through Team Rubicon, here.
