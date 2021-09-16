Afghan evacuees arrive in Indianapolis Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, as 1st Cavalry Division soldiers watch. Hoosiers will host the Afghans at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, as they begin their safe resettlement to the United States. The division soldiers along with Indiana National Guard soldiers will provide transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and logistics support as part of Operation Allies Welcome. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Tackora Farrington, released)