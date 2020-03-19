LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Eric Holcomb extended Indiana's state of emergency until May 5 on Thursday and announced several executive orders meant to ease the burden of COVID-19's grip on the state economy.
Among the executive orders is an extension of state income tax payments until July 15 and an announcement that all eviction and foreclosure actions will be delayed until the public health emergency is lifted. The latter does not, however, absolve rent or mortgage payments.
"Every day we learn more about how to tackle this monster. We are being thoughtful about how to approach every action we are taking in this national public health emergency and putting Hoosiers' health and safety first," Holcomb said in a news release.
Indiana will also approach unemployment laws "to the broadest extent possible" to cover Hoosiers who are out of work. Holcomb encourages any Hoosier who has been laid off to go online and apply for unemployment.
Indiana confirmed its first positive case of the coronavirus on March 6. It now has 56 cases in 22 counties and two deaths
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box reminded people with mild illnesses that should stay home to preserve hospital resources for the most serious cases. She said she expects to see the numbers of Hoosiers tested grow quickly due to private testing facilities, and as that increase comes, so will the number of positive cases.
For more information on all the executive orders announced Thursday, click here.
This story will be updated.
