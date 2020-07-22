LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mask mandate is going into place July 27 in Indiana.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said during his weekly COVID-19 news conference Wednesday that he is signing an executive order that will require masks or face coverings statewide in most public places to prevent the spread of the virus. The mask order will apply to people 8 years and older and generally require them in public places and when they can't social distance, Holcomb said.
It'll be a class B misdemeanor to not wear a mask as required, Holcomb said, though he quickly noted the "mask police" won't be out in force. The governor said masks are "the next prudent steps that we as a state need to take."
The average positivity rate in Indiana is rising, and hospitalizations also are increasing, according to Holcomb. And he said some counties that have "never been a blip" for positive cases are seeing cases as infection rates in surrounding states.
"Hoosiers are eating out, getting their hair cut, and we want to continue that," Holcomb said. "We don't want to shut down."
Holcomb expects some push back for the mask mandate, but he said he's appealing to people's civic duty and pride.
Indiana has to "hunker down in a different way," Holcomb said adding that the act of covering our faces can help prevent spreading COVID-19.
Holcomb said he will not make a blanket start date or rules for Indiana schools to reopen. But he did say students and teachers will be asked to wear masks.
"Our kids should not be getting mixed messages throughout the day," he said.
Third grade and above will be required to wear masks in schools except during recess or when classrooms allow for social distancing.
Local school systems still have the ultimate say on when to go back to school, Holcomb said.
This story may be updated.
