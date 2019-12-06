LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Outgoing Gov. Matt Bevin and Gov.-Elect Andy Beshear may not see eye to eye on politics, but a Christmas tree is bringing the two together.
Both Bevin and Beshear are scheduled to be a part of the Kentucky Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday evening in Frankfort, Kentucky.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. on High Street with the annual Frankfort Christmas Parade. The parade will travel to Capitol Circle, where the tree lighting will take place. After the ceremony, attendees are invited to walk to the Governor's Mansion to meet Santa Claus.
Complimentary hot chocolate and cookies will also be offered at the holiday celebration.
