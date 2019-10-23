LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Momentum is building for a plan to lower gas prices in Louisville by doing away with reformulated gasoline.
Louisville gas stations have been required to sell the more expensive blend of gasoline since the mid-1990s in order to comply with federal standards for ozone pollution.
Now, Gov. Matt Bevin is joining Republican lawmakers from the Louisville area in pushing a bill that directs state and local agencies to come up with a plan to get rid of reformulated gas, also known as RFG.
“Let's come up with the solution to take this $73 million a year burden of the backs of the taxpayers and drivers in Jefferson County and the immediate surrounding area," Bevin said during a news conference at the Fern Creek Community Center.
Supporters of the bill believe with more hybrid and electric cars on the road, and with regular gas now burning cleaner, RFG is no longer needed to meet EPA clean air standards.
“What this does is it recognizes that the benefit is not what it used to be, and it doesn't outweigh the cost that currently exists,” Rep. Jason Nemes said.
“We can reach attainment and remove RFG and still have a clean environment,” Rep. Russell Webber added.
The Air Pollution Control District said it is already conducting an emissions study and, in a statement, said, “… the District will soon form a stakeholder group made up of members of the community to help build consensus around our efforts – especially voluntary ones – to meet the new ozone standard. RFG is one of many tools that will be on the table when that stakeholder group begins its work.”
APCD Director Kevin Talley told WDRB News in August he's concerned that getting rid of RFG would make it that much harder to comply with tightening federal standards.
“I would hope that the community would put meeting that standard and protecting the health of folks in our community above the cost of gasoline,” Talley said.
But Charles Snavely, the secretary of the Energy and Environment Cabinet, said EPA standards can be met without RFG if, for example, LG&E reduces emissions from its power plants.
Snavely said the move would cost the utility around $500,000, much less than the $73 million motorists are spending on RFG.
“You won't notice it in an electric bill,” Snavely said. “The environmental benefit will actually be better and cost less at the same time.”
The EPA approved a plan to get rid of RFG in northern Kentucky in 2018.
Bevin said there is no reason it cannot be done in Louisville.
“We are asking, but frankly, demanding, that the people who have the ability to get this done sit down at the table and get it done,” he said.
Lawmakers said they are confident the RFG resolution can pass both the House and Senate during the 2020 session.
