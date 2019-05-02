LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pressure is building, but there is no word yet as to when Gov. Matt Bevin will call a special session of the legislature.
Bevin has unveiled his pension relief proposal and now he is trying to make sure it can pass before he calls legislators back to Frankfort.
The governor’s office held a closed-door briefing for lawmakers at the Capitol on Wednesday, and Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said he's encouraged by what he saw.
“I think they've come up with a good proposal,” Thayer said. “We are still dissecting the bill section by section.”
The bill is designed to help the state's regional universities and so-called quasi-government agencies, such as domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers and health departments, which are facing crippling increases in pension costs.
"What's truly at stake here are health departments that maybe go out of business, sexual trauma centers that go out of business, people losing retirements,” said Rep. Jim DuPlessi, a Republican from Elizabethtown, who is co-chair of the Pension Oversight Board.
The bill is complex, but here are the highlights:
The proposal freezes contribution rates at their current level for one year. After that, agencies have several options: They can remain in the Kentucky Retirement System, leave the system by paying lump sum or leave by making payments over 30 years.
The bill does contain incentives for agencies to leave KRS and place employees in a 401k-style plan.
“There is no perfect bill," DuPlessi said. "This issue's so big, there's going to be people impacted no matter what we do."
Lawmakers passed a similar bill in the last session, but Bevin vetoed it, saying parts of it were unconstitutional.
Surprised lawmakers told Bevin to come with his own plan.
"I do appreciate the governor taking the ball and running with it and coming up with a proposal," Thayer said. "That's what we asked him to do."
Opposition to Bevin's proposal has emerged from the Kentucky Government Retirees organization.
"The new pension bill increases overall costs, compels the nation’s worst-funded state pension plan to serve as a creditor, and encourages employers to force employees out of the state retirement plan," President Jim Carroll said in a statement. "It is bad funding policy and should be summarily rejected by the General Assembly."
The big question is whether the governor can quickly find enough support among lawmakers to call a special session as early as next week.
"I'm positively inclined to be supportive of the bill at this time," Thayer said.
"I'm not ready to say yes, but I'm getting closer," DuPlessi added. "Might need a tweak or two, but overall, it's pretty good."
The General Assembly is under pressure to pass a bill before June when the universities and many agencies finalize their budgets.
