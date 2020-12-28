LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Help is on the way for millions of Americans who are still struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the weekend, President Donald Trump signed into law a $2.3 trillion spending bill. His signature funds the government through September and unlocked $900 billion in coronavirus-related aid.
The bill provides hundreds of billions of dollars to small businesses and billions more for vaccine distribution and testing and starts the process of sending out direct payments to most Americans.
One of those waiting those payments is Deonne Lopez, a Louisville woman who lost her job at the beginning of the pandemic and said surviving has been a struggle.
"I was working in HR in downtown Louisville at a corporate office," Lopez said. "I haven't received a paycheck since October, the second week."
Lopez is a single mother and said her unemployment checks are behind, and she has not been able to get answers from the state.
"Some days, I spend 25 or 30 times a day calling unemployment back-to-back to try to get someone on the phone," she said.
Before and after signing the spending bill, Trump shared his concerns about money earmarked for foreign aid and places.
"It's called the COVID relief bill, but it has almost nothing to do with COVID," he said.
While some lawmakers applauded the president, others angrily pushed back.
"He doesn't give a damn about people. He threw more fear, and he threw kerosene on a fire," Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell said.
While pushing to increase the direct payments from $600 to $2,000, Trump's suggestion is getting support via social media from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
"I know last time we got a stimulus, I was in the first batch," Lopez said.
Although she is unsure of the amount, Lopez is grateful to know help is on the way for the first time in a long time.
"At least I know that there's going to be something coming," she said. "At least that would give me a little bit of breath."
The bill also extends a federal eviction moratorium and restarts federal unemployment programs, which ended Saturday.
Late Monday evening, the U.S. House approved $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks. The bill now heads to the GOP controlled senate.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.