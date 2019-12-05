LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, charter schools have been at the center of a fierce debate about the best way to educate Kentucky's children.
Just two years ago, the push for charter schools was moving full steam ahead, but now, with Governor-elect Andy Beshear, a charter opponent, about to assume power, the movement appears to be, for now at least, derailed.
Lawmakers passed, and Gov. Matt Bevin signed, the bill authorizing charter schools in 2017. They declared it a key measure to help rescue students failing in traditional public schools.
But the momentum did not last long.
The General Assembly still has not taken action to fund charter schools.
Now supporters say Beshear's victory has further stalled the movement.
"I don't say it's dead. I say it's a mountain to climb," said Rev. Jerry Stephenson, a long-time advocate of charter schools.
"We're realistic about this. Do we think we're going to get charter schools done this legislative session? It's going to be tough," Stephenson told WDRB News.
In fact, Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis, who has pushed hard for charter schools, is not putting charter funding on his education wish-list for the 2020 session.
"I don't have any interest in us trying to beat our head up against a wall, or trying to fight to do something that doesn't have any hope of achieving passage or moving the needle for kids," said Lewis.
But some charter school opponents say they are not yet breathing easy.
"I don't think the charter school movement or vouchers are dead at all. I think they might be hibernating right now," said JCPS Board member Chris Brady.
Brady said he will not declare final victory until lawmakers repeal the 2017 charter school law.
"As long as that law is still on the books, then this issue can still come back," he said.
Indeed, Stephenson is hoping for an eventual charter school resurrection.
"You're not dead until the Lord says you're dead, and there are people that support this," he said.
Rep. Attica Scott of Louisville has pre-filed a bill that would repeal the charter schools bill.
Supporters of another school choice measure that would give tax credits for donating to private school scholarships said they plan to try again in next year's session.
Sen. Ralph Alvarado (R-Winchester) said proponents are working to modify a bill that failed in 2019.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved