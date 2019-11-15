FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) - Governor-elect Andy Beshear entered a news conference to applause Friday morning as he announced new members of his transition team.
Calling on constituents, to join "Team Kentucky," Beshear asked Kentuckians to abandon what he called partisan differences and get on board with his administration.
"Team Kentucky means recognizing that we're all neighbors and that we should all be looking out for one another," Beshear said. He added that, "we can only have unity if we have inclusivity."
Beshear called on constituents to drop "hyper-partisan or petty politics" and focus on the ideas to help Kentucky.
"And yes, they come from different parties," he said, adding that, "yes, people from different political sides are not always going to agree," but that they should find, "common ground."
"We can't be on this side, or that side," he said. "We have to be on Kentucky's side every single time."
As he closed out his speech, Beshear's voice tinged with emotion.
"When I look at my kids, and I look at my family, I love them more than anything else in this world," he said. He added that he wants to create the "type of Kentucky" that he said would lift all families up.
"We can be better than what we've seen in the past -- all of us."
Despite the call for unity, some members of Beshear's transition team fired parting shots at the outgoing Bevin administration during the news conference.
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin conceded the election on Thursday. Soon after the concession, Beshear said it's time for Kentuckians to come together. He said he's ready to help build the "next chapter" of Kentucky's future. He mentioned public education, health care, jobs and pensions as core issues.
This story will be updated.
