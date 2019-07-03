LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Fire station on Grade Lane will remain open, despite $1.7 million worth of cuts to the agency required by the city's new budget.
However, the city will still be reducing the number of firefighters in the department by 15.
According to a news release from the Louisville Fire Department, the agency was able to avoid the closure by replacing a fire truck and a fire engine with a "quint" -- a fire apparatus that performs the functions of both. Fewer firefighters are required to operate the quint, which facilitates the reduction in staff.
"The LFD's duty and obligation to the community and people we serve is to protect life and property," said Louisville Fire Chief Greg Frederick. "We fulfill that obligation by allocating available resources to minimize risk throughout the community. This plan avoids closing a fire station while providing a greater uniformity of coverage systemwide, and mitigating someof the negative impact on services."
