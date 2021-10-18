LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 50 new firefighters are now on the job in Louisville and surrounding areas.
On Monday, the men and women of Recruit Class 186 were celebrated with a graduation ceremony at Iroquois Amphitheater.
"It takes a person who is focused and dedicated to become a firefighter," said Louisville Fire Colonel Gregory Frederick.
This is the first joint recruit class with three local departments: Louisville Fire, Shively Fire, and PRP Fire District.
"We feel this need to join our departments together so we can all train together," said Louisville Fire Lt. Colonel Randolph Croney. "We respond together, we might as well train together."
Friends and family members of the recruits sat in the audience, cheering on their loved ones as they walked across the stage during graduation. At the end of the ceremony, all of the new firefighters took an oath.
"The emotion at this point is just over-excited," said Ulysses Gober, of Recruit Class 186. "I'm overwhelmed and just glad to be here."
Gober was chosen by his peers to give a speech at graduation. In his speech, he described the three fire departments working together as "one family."
Several of the new firefighters have a history of the career in their family. Gober said he now has a chance to begin that.
"It's the legacy factor," he said. "You heard some second generations, third generations, and I get to start that for my family."
Gober said each recruit has gone through 18 to 22 weeks of training. As soon as graduation ended, his shift was underway.
"I'm actually on shift today," he said. "The next shift will come on tomorrow so we're excited, we've been ready to work, and it's here."
According to Louisville Fire, interviews already begin next week for the next recruit class. That group will also be in partnership with PRP and Shively.
