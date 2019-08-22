LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Central Bank placed the winning bid for the grand champion ham at the 56th Annual Kentucky Country Ham Breakfast and Auction at the state fair: $1 million.
Central Bank wins the ham again!! A whopping $1 million!!! @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/mzh8EWLJwx— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) August 22, 2019
The annual event at the Kentucky State Fair which hosts pork, politics and philanthropy, is sponsored by the Kentucky Farm Bureau.
Several local and state leaders attended Thursday's event, including Gov. Matt Bevin, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.
In addition to people attending the breakfast to celebrate Kentucky's agriculture community, protesters were demonstrating outside the breakfast. They're backed by the Kentucky Fairness Campaign, which says the Kentucky Farm Bureau promotes anti-LGBTQ policies.
Protestors have gathered outside the ham breakfast. They say the Kentucky Farm Bureau has discriminatory policies including anti-LGBTQ and anti-unions. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/q1vLer6Ffv— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) August 22, 2019
The Fairness Campaign says the Bureau lobbies for policies outlined in its policy book, which it says includes anti-teacher, anti-union and anti-choice statements.
Several protesters who entered the breakfast, with tickets, were taken away in handcuffs after they began yelling "Freda wants ham!" (Freda is a puppet the protesters created as a spoof of the 18-foot Freddy Farm Bureau farmer that greets visitors at the entrance of Freedom Hall.)
Correction: they were put in handcuffs. It’s unclear if they were actually arrested. https://t.co/xE6JwS337p— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) August 22, 2019
Since the event began in 1964, the Kentucky Farm Bureau has raised more than $10 million for charities across the state.
The first ham purchased in 1964 sold for $8 per pound, for a total of $124. But bidding wars from individuals and corporations have driven the price paid for the ham to an average of $745,000 over the past decade.
