LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman accused of killing her newborn child and then throwing out its body has been indicted on a murder charge.
According to a report by WKYT in Lexington, 21-year-old Amber Bowling pleaded not guilty to the charge last week.
Clay County investigators say Bowling killed her newborn by placing the child in a garbage bag and throwing the bag over a banister at her apartment complex.
Kentucky State Police say Bowling had given birth Sunday, and the gruesome discovery of the baby was made the following Tuesday.
An autopsy revealed the newborn suffered cranial bleeding and fractured ribs.
