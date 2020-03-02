LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The case is moving forward against a Louisville mother accused of partying for three days before killing her baby.
Ebony Moore was indicted on charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence Thursday. Investigators said she was found passed out last month behind the wheel on top of 3-month-old Charvi Scruggs. The baby was taken to the hospital, where she died.
Court records say Moore admitted to drinking, smoking weed, and taking ecstasy and muscle relaxers before getting behind the wheel.
"My sister is not a monster," Moore's sister Deneshia Blincoe, said while gathered with relatives outside the jail supporting Moore last month. "She does have another child — a 3-year-old. We all make mistakes. If we was perfect, we wouldn't be here right now."
"She would do anything anything for anybody, and it's messed up she's in this predicament," Moore's cousin Meshell Weatherford said last month. "That's not the kind of person she is, and she has had a hard life — I mean, a hard life."
