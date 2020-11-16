LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of shooting two Louisville Metro officers now faces dozens of charges.
A Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted Larynzo Johnson on two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first degree wanton endangerment.
Johnson is accused of shooting LMPD Maj. Aubrey Gregory in the leg and Officer Robsinson Desroches in the stomach in September. It happened near Brook Street and Broadway in downtown Louisville during a night of protests.
Johnson is expected to be in court next week.
