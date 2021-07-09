LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Businesses, jobs and opportunity are coming to Louisville's Russell neighborhood, as the ribbon is cut on a multi-million dollar investment.
A crowd gathered Friday morning as The Village @ West Jefferson officially opened for business. Residents hope the development at the corner of West Jefferson and 12th Streets will bring new life to the area.
The nearly $8 million project has been years in the making, so a large crowd showed up -- excited to see it finally open with new businesses and resources for the community.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was joined by state and local politicians and community leaders for the grand opening. The organization behind it all -- MOLO Village -- started the empowered village to address some of the issues the Russell neighborhood faces.
Now the community will have closer and better access to food, banking, healthcare services, education, programs and much more.
"This will enrich our community. Just like the development behind us that's sprouting. This adds muscle. It adds character. It adds content. It adds capacity to a community. And every time we do something like this, it's a homerun. It's not a run to first base. It's a homerun," said State Senator Gerald Neal (D-33rd).
Fischer said investments in the Russell Neighborhood and West Louisville as a whole won't stop with The Village, which will serve as the gateway to the Central Business District.
The building is now open to the public but some of the businesses inside are still finishing up their spaces.
