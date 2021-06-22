LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger Field held a "reopening" night Tuesday as the baseball stadium in downtown Louisville hosted its first game at full capacity since 2019. And it's fair to say that the city's baseball fans were itching to get back out to a ballgame.
The Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, played in front of a crowd of 10,131 in their first full-capacity home game in 660 days.
As part of "reopening night," the Bats offered several specials, like buy-one-get-one-free tickets, $1 concessions and fireworks after the team played the Indianapolis Indians.
Fans were happy to be back at the ballpark without COVID-19 restrictions.
"You can get food, and it's easier to get around everybody," Joseph Rock said. "There's no social distancing, so it just makes it a better time."
"It's just good to be going back to normal," Kolton Clark said. "It's just kind of blessing to be able to watch something in the stadium like we used to."
It was the Bats' largest crowd since July 3, 2018, when Louisville Slugger Field welcomed 10,639 fans as part of an Independence Day fireworks promotion.
On Tuesday, not all the fireworks came after the game. The Bats beat Indianapolis 9-5 in dramatic fashion, off a walk-off grand slam by Michael De Leon in the 10th inning.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.