LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grandmother and three small children were killed in a fire that broke out in the early hours on Jan. 7.
Kentucky State Police received reports of a house fire in the Hutch community of Bell County at approximately 5:48 a.m. Officials responded to the scene of the mobile home off Hurst Hollow Road. First responders found four people dead inside the home when they arrived on scene.
KSP arson investigators also responded to the scene to investigate because of the deaths. No foul play is suspected at this time.
The investigation is ongoing by KSP Detective Aaron Frederick.
