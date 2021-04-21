LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grant from the city of Louisville is helping expand an initiative that aims to connect black-owned contractors with area companies.
Louisville Forward granted $50,000 to the Black Contractors Network — a website that helps connect black-owned contractors to employment — in hopes that companies will increase supplier diversity.
The initiative started in 2019 as an an idea from Tanika Bryant, the executive director of the Black Business Association. She created a Facebook page called Buy Black Lou, which helps promote black-owned businesses.
"We can help organizations strengthen their supplier diversity initiative and then give black contractors the opportunity to be found," Bryant said.
With the help of the $50,000 grant, and the initiative expanding to a website, it will help break down barriers for companies seeking diversity.
"We are just helping make that possible and wanted to participate with a little bit of technical assistance," said Rebecca Fleischaker, director of Louisville Forward.
The website allows black-owned contractors and individuals seeking work to create a profile displaying their skills. Companies seeking this work also create a profile and post job listings and contract work.
"For bigger companies who are looking to hire for projects and services, A: look local, and B: look for black-owned businesses if you're trying to increase your supplier diversity," Fleischaker said.
Since the website launched this week, one major Louisville company, TARC, has already created a profile and listing seeking contract work.
Bryant said the impact of the initiative hinges on those large companies.
"The success of this is going to depend on the major organizations inside of this city playing their part and being intentional," she said.
The website allows contractors and companies to communicate online free of any charge.
You can visit the Black Contractors Network by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.