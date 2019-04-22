ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of tires and pounds of trash have been removed from an illegal dumping site in Hardin County.
Miller Road had become an eyesore for quite some time with piles of trash including tires, rotting furniture, TVs and even hazardous material being discarded along the road for the past ten years.
With help from a $40,000 grant, Hardin County hired a contractor to remove all of the trash that had been dumped along the hillside. The county says it removed two over-sized dumpsters of trash and 270 tires.
Miller Road was closed during the cleanup but is now back open. The county hopes that their efforts will prevent residents from dumping trash in this area again.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.