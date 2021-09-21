EDITOR'S NOTE: This story contains graphic imagery. User discretion is advised.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society says a malnourished puppy that was found taped shut in a box on Friday has taken a turn for the worse.
According to the organization, the puppy, that has since been named "Liam," has been hospitalized after testing positive for parvovirus Tuesday morning.
"Our team rushed him to a veterinary hospital, where he is receiving round-the-clock emergency care in their quarantine ward," the Kentucky Humane Society wrote, in a statement. "Parvo is an extremely serious and highly transmissible virus that attacks unvaccinated dogs. Symptoms include vomiting and severe diarrhea. Parvo causes intestinal damage, resulting in severe dehydration and electrolyte imbalances, and it can lead to a septicemia, a deadly blood infection."
The agency says the infection may well prove fatal.
"Given that Liam's immune system is already so compromised from demodectic mange and poor nutrition, we are not sure if he has the strength to pull through," KHS posted. "Please keep Liam -- an Irish name that means 'guardian' -- in your thoughts and prayers."
The Kentucky Humane Society reminds the public that all puppies should be vaccinated to protect against parvovirus.
The agency says Liam was discovered by a KHS employee on Friday. He was inside a cardboard box that had been placed near the agency's recycle bin. The box was taped shut with air holes and the words "FOUND HELP ME" written on it. At the time, Liam's skin was inflamed, raw and swollen from infection, and he was missing most of his hair. The agency says he was so weak from infection, he was unable to stand on his own.
