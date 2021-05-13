WARNING: The body camera footage accompanying this story contains profanity and perilous situations. Viewer discretion is advised. The faces and identities of the crash victims have been redacted by the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Three officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after pulling two people from vehicles that caught fire after a crash.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the crash happened about 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65, near Outer Loop.
Mitchell says an SUV was stalled on the interstate and was rear-ended by a pickup truck. Both vehicles caught fire.
Three officers were able to rescue the occupants of both vehicles. Two people were taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, after officers pulled them out.
Three officers were also taken to University Hospital. They are expected to recover. They have been identified as Ofc. Connor Maloney, Ofc. James Ashley and Ofc. Clayton Kelly.
The LMPD traffic unit is investigating.
I-65 South was briefly shut down between Fern Valley Road and Outer Loop as officers responded to the crash.
This story will be updated.
