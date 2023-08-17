WARNING: The video and descriptions below are graphic.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two weeks after the Louisville Metro Police Department shot and killed a man in the city's Clifton neighborhood, body camera footage was released.
During a news conference Thursday afternoon, the department released body camera footage from the Aug. 3 shooting of James Monti, 47, on Frankfort Avenue. During the news conference and the presentation of the video, police provided a rough outline of what they said happened in the events leading up to the shooting.
You can watch the full body camera video below:
Police said that around 10 p.m., LMPD 5th Division officer were dispatched to the 2000 block of New Main Street off Frankfort Avenue after someone called MetroSafe reporting gunshots. The video shows officers speaking with a neighborhood resident who said he heard a loud pop outside. When he went outside to investigate, police said he saw a backpack ad a laptop underneath his truck in front of his house. He then heard additional gunfire.
Officers who spoke with the resident said the then heard additional shots being fired in their area.
The video shows an officer shouting "Shots fired! Shots fired!" and running for shelter.
"He's in the wood line there!" the officer shouts. "I felt something hit my leg!"
A short time later, police said Officer Roberto Cedeno found Monti in an alley. A screenshot from the body camera video shows what appears to be Monti lying on the ground in the alley, pointing something at Cedeno.
Police said Monti was pointing a gun at Cedeno. At that point, Cendeno fired his gun and hit Monti in the neck, according to the video.
According to police, another officer approached Cedeno and kicked a magazine out of Monti's left hand and a firearm out of his right hand. The video appears to show officers trying to administer chest compressions on Monti as a pool of blood appears under his head.
Monti was taken to UofL Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said Cedeno has been with the Louisville Metro Police Department for two years.
Chief Jacqueline Gwinn-Villaroel said LMPD would handle the investigation, not Kentucky State Police.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released an edited version of the body camera video during the Thursday afternoon news conference. The agency posted a non-edited version to its YouTube channel, which you can watch above.
This story will be updated.
