LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifteen horses were found shot to death in eastern Kentucky earlier this week, and now the Kentucky Humane Society is joining others to offer a reward to find out who did it.
The horses, including pregnant mares and foals, were found shot dead on a strip mine on the Pike and Floyd County line on Dec. 17.
An animal rescue group says the horses were scattered over a large area, and it appears they were hunted. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt says the inhumane act could lead to animal cruelty charges -- at a minimum.
Local residents in the area and various animal groups including KHS, are offering rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.
As of Dec. 19, 2019, the reward had grown to $15,000.
If you have any information, please contact the Floyd County Sheriff at 606-886-6711.
