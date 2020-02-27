LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have made two arrests in connection with a horse that was shot to death in Hardin County late last year.
Court documents say 19-year-old Ethan Woods of Radcliff and a juvenile boy were taken into custody Wednesday.
According to an arrest warrant, the incident took place on Nov. 6. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says Woods and the juvenile were riding around in Woods' Chevy Blazer when they stopped on Wooldridge Ferry Road in Elizabethtown and shot two horses several times.
Those horses belonged to 81-year-old Roy Wright, a Vietnam War veteran and Elizabethtown resident.
One of the horses, a 3-year-old Kentucky Mountain Pleasure Horse named Sarge, was killed. The other horse, a 24-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse named Generator, is recovering.
"I got mad, and I was really hurt," Wright said shortly after the shootings. "It just took me back in time. I hadn't been that mad or that hurt or that mad or that upset or that scared in 50 years."
Woods was arrested late Wednesday night. He is charged with second-degree cruelty to animals, engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor and first-degree criminal mischief. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
The identity of the juvenile suspect has not been released, as juvenile records are sealed. He is charged with second-degree cruelty to animals.
