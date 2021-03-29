LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A graveside service was held Monday morning four years after an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department was killed in the line of duty.
On March 28, 2017, Ofc. Nick Rodman was responding to a call when his cruiser crashed into a vehicle driven by a suspect who was being chased by police.
Rodman died the next day. He left behind a wife and two children.
The graveside service was held Monday morning at Cave Hill Cemetery. Rodman's wife and fellow officers were in attendance.
