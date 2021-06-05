LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Peter Baumann, a Louisville man who fought for the U.S. in the Civil War was buried at Cave Hill Cemetery in 1892 without a marker.
On Saturday, people gathered at the cemetery in Louisville to honor the soldier and dedicate a grave marker.
According to Bruce Fortin with Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Baumann was 5 foot,4 inches with hazel eyes and dark brown hair. The Louisville man served in the 9th Indiana Cavalry Regiment.
"As we remember, let us cherish his example as a patriot and defender of those principles we believe to be right," Fortin said. "Here lies the body of a true-hearted, brave and earnest defender of the republic."
It's believed Baumann fought in conflicts in Tennessee including the Battle of Anthony's Hill, Elk River and Hollow Tree Gap.
A chaplain was present and men dressed in Civil War uniforms fired off a gun salute during the ceremony. A trumpeter performed "Taps" as well.
