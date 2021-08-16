LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Grayson County Health Department is out of COVID-19 tests, and officials there are worried that the shortage could soon be an issue everywhere.
The department is suspending COVID-19 testing, as of Aug. 16, until the supply of test kits can be replenished.
Health officials posted about the depleted supply on the department's Facebook page Monday morning:
According to the post, the department's supplier has run out of test kits, and those have been placed on back order.
"The high demand for COVID-19 testing has put pressure on the manufacturers. Unfortunately, GCHD is out of kits--and we do not have an ETA as to when we will receive a new shipment. After today, we are suspending COVID-19 testing until further notice."
"I've spoken with other facilities who have different suppliers than the one we're using and this seems to be a problem across the industry in trying to keep the supply up," said Josh Embry, Grayson County's public health director.
Embry says the supplier has indicated that the tests are back ordered at least for another two weeks.
Residents who need to be tested are advised to check with their primary care providers or the hospital drive-thru testing site.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.