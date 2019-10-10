MILLWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Millwood, Kentucky, man faces felony charges after police said he recorded video of an underage girl showering without her knowing.
Officers arrested Jeremy Hall, 38, on Sept. 27 at an apartment complex on South Church Street in Grayson County. He’s charged with voyeurism, video voyeurism, promoting sex performance by a minor under 16 years of age and possessing sexual performance by a minor.
Hall recorded other instances as well, police said. In the description of one of the instances, Hall's arrest report says he was "concealing a cellphone in the restroom of a residence, with the camera of the cellphone recording while a juvenile undressed to take a shower."
Hall transferred several videos from a cellphone to a personal hard drive, police said. On Wednesday, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released from the Grayson County Detention Center.
On Thursday, WDRB News went to the apartment complex where Hall was arrested. He answered the door but refused to say anything. Now, neighbors are concerned he’s already back in the area.
"My grandchildren won’t be outside without me out here, never," said Carolyn Ziakas, who lives up the road. "I just can’t believe it."
Court documents show he is on house arrest and has been ordered to have no contact with a minor. Neighbors, however, are still worried and furious.
"Knowing that my grandchildren were probably the same age, oh, I was floored," Ziakas said. "I was totally floored. I can’t believe somebody, an adult, would do that."
Hall was arraigned Oct. 2 and is due back in court later in the month. People living in the area said jail is where he belongs.
"Anybody that would do that to a child, I think they need to be severely punished for it," Ziakas said.
