LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Grayson County man has been arrested after authorities say they found several pounds of marijuana, cash and guns at his home.
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office says on Sept. 3 around 6 p.m., officials from the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, Leitchfield Police and Grayson County Sheriffs Office conducted a search at a home in the 2300 block of Morgantown Road.
Authorities got a search warrant after a months-long investigation into illegal drug activity officials say happened at the home.
During the search, police found several pounds of marijuana, thousands in cash and several firearms.
As a result of the discovery, 50-year-old Thomas Scott, of Caneyville, Kentucky, was arrested. He faces several charges including trafficking in marijuana, cultivating marijuana and marijuana possession.
He is being held at the Grayson County Detention Center. The investigation into the case is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.