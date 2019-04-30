LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Grayson County man has been sentenced to half a century behind bars after he was indicted on charges connected to child pornography.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, a judge sentenced James Armes to 50 years in prison on Friday for several counts of the production and distribution of child pornography. Additionally, he was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release.
Armes, 37, was indicted on five counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography on May 9, 2018. He admitted his guilt on all counts on Dec. 10, 2018.
Authorities say sometime between October and November of 2017, Armes used his cell phone to make images and videos of child porn featuring two children. Authorities say he had "sexual contact "with a girl who was less than a year old more than once. Officials also say Armes took several pictures of the private area of a boy who was under the age of 5.
According to officials, Armes was 36 at the time. He faced a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison, because of a previous rape conviction.
