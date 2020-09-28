KSP places notice on churchgoers' cars at Maryville Baptist Church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating an accident between a dirt bike and a mini-van Saturday afternoon.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office and KSP responded to the crash on Pleasant View Road in Millwood, not far from Western Kentucky Parkway, around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. 

Matthew Wilson, 38, drove a dirt bike on Pleasant View Road into the path of a Dodge Caravan, according to a KSP investigation. 

Wilson was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the minivan was not injured. The accident remains under investigation by KSP. 

