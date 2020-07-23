LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said he and his family no longer have COVID-19.
Chaffins posted home quarantine release letters on social media saying they are all fever free, and this has been the worst three weeks of his life.
He thanked everyone for their messages, food and support.
Chaffins said he believes his family contracted the respiratory virus while traveling in an RV to Wyoming and Montana in late June.
Chaffins said he lost his sense of taste and smell, had severe headaches, fever and nausea.
He urged the public to wear a mask, saying "it's the right thing to do."
