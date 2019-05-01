LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 17-year-old boy who has been missing for several weeks.
According to a news release, Dylan T. McKnight was last seen on March 18. Authorities say he was wearing a red hoodie with a black logo on the front outlined in gold, blue jeans and black Nike tennis shoes.
Both of Dylan's ears are pierced, and it is believed that he may still be in the area of Grayson or Breckinridge counties.
Anyone who has any information on McKnight's whereabouts is asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at (270) 259-3024.
