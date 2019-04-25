LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Glimmer and Great Balloon Rush Hour Race have been canceled due to inclement weather.
A storm blew into downtown Louisville just before 7 p.m. Thursday, all but ruining conditions for the Great Balloon Glimmer. And later Thursday night, KDF said the forecast of high winds and potential rain led to the decision to cancel Friday morning's event.
The Great Balloon Glow at the Kentucky Exposition Center is still scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday. KDF said officials "continue to monitor conditions."
Click here for a full list of Kentucky Derby Festival events.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.