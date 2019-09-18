GCCS BOARD MEETING LOANS 10VO_frame_297.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several coaches in Greater Clark County Schools are tweeting their support for the district's proposed facility plan.

The plan includes millions of dollars in school facility upgrades throughout the district, with a heavy emphasis on athletic facility repairs during the 2019-20 school year.

Superintendent Mark Laughner unveiled the plan at Tuesday night's school board meeting. The district hopes to allocate more than $11 million for various athletic facility upgrades across schools in Jeffersonville, Charlestown and New Washington.

That includes $2.1 million to repair the Charlestown Middle School swimming pool, $2 million for football turfs at Charlestown and Jeffersonville High Schools, $1.7 million for a Charlestown tennis facility, $3 million for bleachers and press boxes at both Charlestown and Jeffersonville High, and $350,000 for bleachers at New Washington Middle/High School.

The school district is inviting public input on the plan.

A series of community feedback sessions will be held next week:

  • Monday, Sept. 23, at Parkwood Elementary
  • Tuesday, Sept. 24, at New Washington Middle/High School
  • Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Charlestown High School
  • Thursday, Sept. 26, at Jeffersonville High School

To see the full strategic plan, including other facility upgrades, click here.

