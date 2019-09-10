LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana school district has cancelled some after-school activities for Tuesday, Sept. 10, due to "extreme heat."
The following e-mail was sent by Erin Bojorquez, a spokeswoman for the district, to parents of children in the district Tuesday afternoon:
"Due to the extreme heat, all elementary and middle school outdoor activities and practices are canceled this afternoon (Tuesday, September 10th). Outdoor high school practices may be conducted after 6:30 p.m. or moved indoors. Student athletes will receive communication from their head coach and/or athletic director. No outdoor high school activities will take place this evening before 6:30 p.m. Indoor high school activities will be held as scheduled.
"Student safety is our top priority and the district will continue to monitor temperatures for the remainder of the week. If you have questions, please contact your child's school."
