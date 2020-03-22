LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools started a large-scale meal distribution on Monday.
District employees and volunteers packaged more than 10,000 breakfast and lunch meals for students over the weekend with the district's food provider Aramark.
A GCCS mother of five told WDRB News she's a forklift driver whose factory was shut down amid the COVID-19 outbreak. She's one of many parents who picked up food for her kids on Monday.
"It's helping a lot," she said. "With no stores having no food and all that, so at least my kids are getting a breakfast and lunch."
Meals can be picked up Pleasant Ridge Elementary, New Washington Elementary, Parkwood Elementary, Bob Hedge Park and the Mark Fetter Learning Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 23.
Maple Elementary School and Spring Elementary School will also be distributing meals beginning March 30. All sites will be drive-thru only. The district is planning out the distribution schedule for the next few weeks.
"For me, it's a way to give back o the community. She's got five kids at home, and they weren't prepared for this. This is what we do," Michelle Metzing, Parkwood Elementary School cafeteria manager, said.
All Indiana public schools are closed until at least May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said during a news conference Thursday that the statewide school closure could be extended through the rest of the 2019-20 academic year.
