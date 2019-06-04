JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Greater Clark County Schools district is hoping to dig itself out of financial trouble -- and it has hired a financial advisor to help.
During a Tuesday night meeting, the school board approved spending more than $6,000 to get some outside financial help.
The advisor is Dr. Thomas Keeley, a CFO at an Indianapolis school district and college professor who teaches school finance.
In previous meetings, Greater Clark's CFO told the board it did not have any money left in this year's Education and Operation fund.
School leaders point to previous administrations that put the district in a financial bind.
Greater Clark's newly appointed superintendent, Mark Laughner, says he wants to get the district on a better budget.
"I want to put a plan together to make sure it's sustainable so we have some consistency with our budget, and that we're not somewhat worried year-to-year based on what the state's gonna do in terms of funding," he said.
Greater Clark's annual budget is $70 million.
The superintendent says the district is having to operate on a cash balance of less than $3 million.
The board will get feedback on how to move forward next month.
